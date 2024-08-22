SLHTA Hopes Minimum Wage Will Help Crime Prevention

The Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association (SLHTA) hopes that implementing the first legislated minimum wage will positively impact crime prevention and reduce the number of other social ills.

The Association observed that tourism is the largest contributor to Saint Lucia’s Gross Domestic Product, accounting for the highest number of jobs.

In this regard, an SLHTA release on Thursday said the organisation was hopeful that the minimum wage would foster a more equitable environment that benefits the country.

The SLHTA release quoted CEO Noorani Azeez as commending the authorities for ‘this bold move’.

He noted that it aligns with best practices.

“As our economy grows, a minimum wage is one of the broader actions that will help us to create a more equitable, inclusive, and accessible society,” Azeez stated.

The SLHTA said it had ‘no objections’ to the minimum wage and urged compliance.

According to the Association, during the planning phase, the Minimum and Equal Wages Commission engaged the SLHTA in numerous productive sessions.

It explained that the sessions provided the SLHTA’s vast membership with opportunities to discuss the wage’s impact on operations, voice their concerns and make recommendations.

“The Association will continue to support its members through this transition, and offer guidance and resources to ensure smooth compliance with the new regulations,” the SLHTA release observed.

Effective October 1, 2024, the minimum wage will ensure that Saint Lucian employees get no less than $1126 monthly, $52 daily, or $6.50 hourly.

It does not include overtime, a share of service charge, commissions, bonuses, or profit sharing.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre encouraged employers to accept the measure for greater societal equity.

At the same time, Pierre warned that layoffs would sow the seeds of discord and disenchantment and probably influence criminal activity.

PHOTO: Noorani Azeez stock image.