SLHTA Hails Saint Lucia Nurses As ‘Heroes’ – St. Lucia Times News

The Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association (SLHTA) has lauded this country’s nurses on the observance of International Nurses Day on May 12, declaring them heroes for their role in the battle against COVID-19.

” In our estimation, you, nurses, have been among the most outstanding during this crippling pandemic, so we hail you as heroes,” SLHTA President Paul Collymore stated.

“We will continue to salute our nurses for all the sacrifices they have, and continue to make, that create a difference in the many lives under their care,” the SLHTA President said.

He explained that’s why the SLHTA, through the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), had provided material support, including meals and employment, to nurses when the pandemic was most critical.

According to Collymore, nurses had remained steadfast in their profession despite seemingly insurmountable challenges, especially over the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We express sincere gratitude to our nurses for the seemingly endless hours they put in, including working overtime or during their lunch breaks, just so that their patients are taken care of,” he expressed.

And the SLHTA President expressed the hope that the important work that our nurses provide inspires other Saint Lucians to get into the noble profession.

