SLHTA and ‘Boo’ Hinkson launch “Eat What We Grow” campaign

Ronald “Boo” Hinkson

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association (SLHTA) announces the launch Monday, July 6 of an “Eat What We Grow” campaign aimed at promoting the consumption of locally grown agricultural produce.

The initiative was conceived in collaboration with SLHTA’s Honorary Member Ronald “Boo” Hinkson and is designed to encourage healthier lifestyle practices among Saint Lucians.

Healthier eating habits have been a key consideration in the global fight against the coronavirus, given its ability to strengthen immune systems.

The “Eat What We Grow” campaign follows a number of SLHTA interventions over the past few years to promote linkages between agriculture and tourism. As the principal private-sector agency that is charged with the responsibility of supporting tourism sector development in Saint Lucia, the Association has long been mindful of the paramount role that the agricultural sector plays in the hospitality industry.

Over the years, the SLHTA has collaborated with local farmers and other partners to implement a number of projects such as the Virtual Agricultural Clearing House, the Good Food Revolution Project, and facilitated financial and greenhouse support for local farmers.

Through a jingle, public service announcements, discussions, and other mediums the Association hopes to promote awareness of the health benefits of eating locally produced fruits and vegetables and enhance the economic impact on local farmers and producers.

The initiative also hopes to encourage public discussion on food security to inform policy formulation which is crucial to stimulating agricultural production, agro-processing, reduction of our food import bill, and reduction of non-communicable diseases that burden our health care system.

Commenting on the importance of the initiative, ‘Boo’ cites that “eating locally grown foods support our farmers and boosts the local economy…it just makes sense”.

The SLHTA invites media houses to a virtual press conference on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. for the virtual launch of the initiative. The link of the virtual launch can be found here https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81215557187?pwd=T3pzNlBMUS9mNEhVYlpXQVVIYjBMZz09

The launch will include addresses from Mr. Hinkson, SLHTA President, and farmers who have benefited from SLHTA support.

— SOURCE: SLHTA

