SLFS Urges Caution After Multiple Road Accidents – St. Lucia Times News

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) has called on motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution after multiple road accidents during the Emancipation Day weekend.

Station Officer Fernando James disclosed that the SLFS Southern Division responded to 62 emergency calls including medical emergencies, one physical assault, and ten motor vehicle accidents.

On the other hand, James said the Northern Division responded to 147 emergency calls, including four traffic accidents and medical emergencies.

According to the SLFS EMS Coordinator, the four road accidents occurred in Odsan, Anse La Raye and along the Castries-Gros Islet Highway..

He explained that emergency responders transported the injured to the OKEU Hospital.

But some refused transportation.

“The Fire Department wants to reiterate to all motorists and pedestrians alike to exercise due care and attention while driving and also while walking along our roadways,” James stated.

He also called on motorists and pedestrians to observe all traffic laws and stay safe.

Headline photo: Stock image

