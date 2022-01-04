SLFS: Three People Refuse Medical Assistance After Marisule Road Accident – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Despite appealing to people involved in road accidents to accept medical assistance since injuries could worsen and possibly lead to death, the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) says three individuals declined transportation to the hospital after two motor vehicles collided at Marisule on Monday.

According to reports, both vehicles sustained extensive damage.

SLFS officials told St Lucia Times that about 6:01 am, emergency personnel responded to a report of the collision and found the trio, a 26-year-old man and two women aged 39 and 68, complaining of body pains.

But they all declined transportation to a medical facility.

– Advertisement –

The SLFS has been busy responding to distress calls during the past few weeks, mostly about acts of violence and road accidents.

– Advertisement –