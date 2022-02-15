SLFS Says Too Many Road Accidents In Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Fire Service is once again drawing attention to the marked increase in serious road accidents and the serious toll this trend has taken on individuals, families, national productivity and government resources.

Station Officer and Emergency Medical Technician Services Manager Fernando James reiterated the appeal to the public on behalf of the Fire Service in a recent interview with the Department of Home Affairs.

“What we saw between November 2021 up to today there has been multiple road traffic

accidents. Like I would say about hundreds because every day there would be a road traffic

accident; and not something minor but major, involving multiple persons- what we would call an MCI. And I won’t say an MCI to be 60, 40 or 100. It could be five persons or two because it can overwhelm our small response Department for having an ambulance for every single call; so it has been challenging. After Covid it is road accidents in terms of the number of calls and how serious they turn out to be”.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service also continues to issue frequent appeals to the general public to place a higher premium on the precious gifts of life and health.

The stance of the Department is that if there is that greater appreciation then correspondingly less people will find themselves in unfortunate situations perpetrated by vehicular accidents, violence and crime.

Headline photo: Stock image

