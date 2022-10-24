SLFS: Responses To Traumatic & Violent Incidents Seem Constant – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) has reported 86 responses for the weekend of October 21-24, observing that calls relating to violent and traumatic incidents seem constant.

“While total number of responses may be lower than other weekends, the number of responses to traumatic and violent incidents appears to be constant,” SLFS Communications Officer Stacy Joseph disclosed.

Joseph explained that “with very little time for mental recovery,” the fire department responded to eight motor vehicle incidents and two physical assaults.

There were also four shootings.

They included one at Faux A Chaud, Castries, on Saturday in which sixteen-year-old Miguela Joseph succumbed.

The SLFS Communications Officer said the emergency crew responded to that incident at about 12:50 pm and found the teenager and police officers at the scene.

“A rapid assessment of the victim revealed that she sustained a penetrating wound to her head and was void of all vital signs,” the SLFS spokeswoman stated.

She explained that due to obvious signs of death, the responders left the scene in the care of the police.

Headline photo: Stock image – SLFS at scene of Rodney Bay accident

