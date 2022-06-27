SLFS Responds To Weekend Vehicle Incidents, Physical Assaults & Fires – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

For the weekend of June 24 TH to 2th 2022, the Saint Lucia Fire Service made a total of 77 ambulance responses, inclusive of 6 responses to motor vehicular incidents, 2 physical assault and the remained were medical calls.

There were 5 fire calls recorded inclusive of 2 structure fires, 1 vehicle fire and 2 bush fires.

 On Friday June 24th 2022, at 9:38 p.m., emergency personnel at Fire Service Headquarters responded to a call relating to a structure fire at Jacmel.

An approximately 9 x 14 feet concrete structure was found fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished successfully. However the household contents were damaged. No one was reported injured by this incident.

– Advertisement –

 On Saturday June 25th 2022, at 2:11 p.m., emergency personnel at the Vieux Fort Fire Station responded to an emergency call for assistance at a motor vehicular incident in Pierrot, Vieux Fort.

The responding officers found a Nissan Almera which was suspected to have rolled over with five occupants. Physical assessment of the patients revealed that they sustained various minor traumatic injuries. Emergency medical care was initiated. Afterwards, they all transported to the St. Jude Hospital for further, medical assistance.

 On Saturday June 25th 2022, at 11:27 p.m., emergency personnel at the Vieux Fort Fire Station responded to a call relating to a motor vehicular incident at Dacretin, Choiseul. The responding officers found a head on collision between two vehicles.

Three patients were observed by the crew. One patient was extricated with multiple injuries. The other patients sustained minor traumatic injuries. Emergency care and transportation to St. Jude Hospital was also provided to them.

 On Sunday June 26th 2022, at 11:17 a.m., emergency personnel at the Micoud Fire Station responded to a call relating to a motor vehicular incident at Magretoute Highway, Micoud.

The emergency personal found a Honda CRV on its side. Three of four patients refused medical attention. One male was provided medical assistance and transportation to the St. Jude hospital.

 On Monday June 27th 2022, at 12:01 a.m., emergency personnel at the Gros Islet Fire Station responded to a vehicular fire at Marisule, Gros Islet.

Officers of the Gros Islet Police Station were present on scene. A 2001 Honda Fit which collided with a utility pole was found fully engulfed in flames. The fire was successfully extinguished.

Assessment of the driver revealed that he sustained minor injuries. After emergency medical intervention, he was transported to the Owen King EU Hospital.

Source: Saint Lucia Fire Service

– Advertisement –