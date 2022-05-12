SLFS Responds To Vehicles On Fire At Bois D’Orange, Vieux Fort Gas Station Incident – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) responded after receiving distress calls relating to vehicles on fire at Bois D’ Orange and a smoke alarm alert at the Southern Taxi Gas station in Vieux Fort.

SLFS Communications Officer Annia Mitchel disclosed that at around 6:12 am Thursday, emergency personnel from the Vieux Fort fire station responded to the gas station incident.

Mitchel said the responders found that a defective air conditioning unit had triggered the smoke alarm.

– Advertisement –

But the SLFS spokeswoman explained that no property or individual was affected.

Later about 11:21 am Gros Islet fire station emergency personnel responded to the vehicle fire report at Bois D’Orange where they found four vehicles and vehicle parts ablaze.

Mitchel said the responders put out the fire but the vehicles were destroyed.

She revealed that the incident posed no threat to nearby structures and no one was reported injured.

There are no further details at present.

– Advertisement –