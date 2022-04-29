SLFS Responds To Tapion Blaze, Finds Woman ‘Void Of Vital Signs’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Firefighters responding to an early morning blaze at Tapion, Castries, found a 75-year-old woman who exhibited no vital signs in the building.

Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) spokeswoman Annia Mitchel said officers from headquarters in Castries received a call regarding the fire about 4:20 am Friday and found the blaze contained to the Western side of a 40X43 feet structure raised on pillars.

Mitchel said while on the scene, the officers found the woman lying on her back inside the structure.

The SLFS spokeswoman said after the woman was transported to the OKEU Hospital, a medical practitioner pronounced her dead.

– Advertisement –

Mitchel said the scene was left in the care of the police.

There are no further details at present.

– Advertisement –