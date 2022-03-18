SLFS Responds To Report of Physical Assault In Castries – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Friday, the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) responded to a report of a physical assault in Castries near the Vendors Arcade and transported an injured man to the Mental Wellness Centre.

According to reports, the man is a taxi driver.

EMS Coordinator of the SLFS Fernando James said at about 6:45 am, fire service headquarters received a call for assistance.

James said on arrival, responders found a man about 65 years old with multiple lacerations to the head, face and right hand.

He disclosed that law enforcement officers had restrained the patient who presented ‘an altered mental status’ and appeared ‘very combative’.

James disclosed that emergency personnel assessed and treated the injured man, later transporting him and the police to the Mental Wellness Centre for further assessment and management.

