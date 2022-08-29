SLFS Rescues Woman Floating In Water At Vieux Fort Beach – St. Lucia Times News

SLFS Rescues Woman Floating In Water At Vieux Fort Beach
Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) personnel rushed to the rescue after receiving a distress call regarding a woman floating in shallow water at Il Pirata Beach, Vieux Fort.

The incident occurred on Saturday.

Emergency personnel said after responding to the distress call around 7:26 pm, they found an unconscious 36-year-old female.

The emergency personnel immediately performed CPR and continued the procedure while an ambulance transported the woman to St Jude Hospital.

And they reported that on the way, the woman regained consciousness and was left in the care of medical staff.

