SLFS Rescues Two People Trapped In Vehicle After Dennery Road Accident – St. Lucia Times News

Emergency personnel from the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) rescued two people trapped in a vehicle after it collided with another in Grande Riviere, Dennery, on Saturday.

SLFS Communications Officer Stacy Joseph disclosed that the officers at the Dennery Fire Station responded to a call relating to a collision between two vehicles.

Joseph said the responders found two individuals, identified as the driver and a passenger, trapped in one of the vehicles.

She explained that emergency personnel used extrication tools to remove the two victims who had sustained various injuries.

The SLFS crew immobilised the patients, transferred them to an ambulance and transported them to the OKEU Hospital for further medical attention.

“The driver and sole occupant of the other vehicle was found standing nearby,” Joseph said.

She said he declined medical assistance.

Headline photo: Screen grab from social media video

