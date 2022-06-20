SLFS Reports 99 Weekend Ambulance Responses – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –
For the weekend of June 17th to 20th 2022, the Saint Lucia Fire Service made a total of 99 ambulance responses, inclusive of 6 responses to motor vehicular incidents, 5 responses related to physical assaults and the remained were medical responses.
There were 7 fire calls recorded inclusive of 3 structural fires, and 4 bush fires.
On Saturday June 18th 2022 at 8:10 a.m., emergency personnel at the Vieux Fort Fire Station responded to a call relating to a motor vehicular accident at Wanne, Vieux Fort.
The emergency personnel found a three vehicle collision. One male driver was extricated, treated and subsequently transported to the St. Jude’s Hospital. A second male driver refused transportation while the third driver was transported to a medical facility prior to the arrival of the emergency crew.
On Saturday June 18th 2022 at 12:14 p.m., emergency personnel at the Fire Service Headquarters responded to a call relating to a structural fire at Carielle, Castries.
A three story concrete structure with fire contained to the top floor was observed. Then the fire was extinguished. There were no additional threats to life and property.
On Saturday June 18th 2022 at 5:07 p.m., emergency personnel at the Micoud Fire Station responded to a call relating to a structure fire at Anse Ger, Desruisseaux. A concrete and wood structure, was found fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished, however its contents were destroyed.
No one was reported injured as a result of this incident.
On Saturday June 18th 2022 at 5:18 p.m., emergency personnel at the Soufriere Fire Station responded to a call relating to a physical assault at Colombette, Soufriere.
The emergency personnel found a 56 year old female who was a suspected victim. Emergency care was provided to her. Afterwards, she was transported to the Soufriere Hospital for further medical assistance.
On Monday June 20th 2022, at 4:47 a.m., emergency personnel at Fire Service Headquarters responded to a call relating to a structure fire at Ravine, Poisson, Bexon.
The responding crew found a structure of wood and concrete construction, fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished. The incident posed no threat to other property.
Source: Saint Lucia Fire Service
