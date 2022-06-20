SLFS Reports 99 Weekend Ambulance Responses – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

For the weekend of June 17th to 20th 2022, the Saint Lucia Fire Service made a total of 99 ambulance responses, inclusive of 6 responses to motor vehicular incidents, 5 responses related to physical assaults and the remained were medical responses.

There were 7 fire calls recorded inclusive of 3 structural fires, and 4 bush fires.

 On Saturday June 18th 2022 at 8:10 a.m., emergency personnel at the Vieux Fort Fire Station responded to a call relating to a motor vehicular accident at Wanne, Vieux Fort.

The emergency personnel found a three vehicle collision. One male driver was extricated, treated and subsequently transported to the St. Jude’s Hospital. A second male driver refused transportation while the third driver was transported to a medical facility prior to the arrival of the emergency crew.

– Advertisement –

 On Saturday June 18th 2022 at 12:14 p.m., emergency personnel at the Fire Service Headquarters responded to a call relating to a structural fire at Carielle, Castries.

A three story concrete structure with fire contained to the top floor was observed. Then the fire was extinguished. There were no additional threats to life and property.

 On Saturday June 18th 2022 at 5:07 p.m., emergency personnel at the Micoud Fire Station responded to a call relating to a structure fire at Anse Ger, Desruisseaux. A concrete and wood structure, was found fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished, however its contents were destroyed.

No one was reported injured as a result of this incident.

 On Saturday June 18th 2022 at 5:18 p.m., emergency personnel at the Soufriere Fire Station responded to a call relating to a physical assault at Colombette, Soufriere.

The emergency personnel found a 56 year old female who was a suspected victim. Emergency care was provided to her. Afterwards, she was transported to the Soufriere Hospital for further medical assistance.

 On Monday June 20th 2022, at 4:47 a.m., emergency personnel at Fire Service Headquarters responded to a call relating to a structure fire at Ravine, Poisson, Bexon.

The responding crew found a structure of wood and concrete construction, fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished. The incident posed no threat to other property.

Source: Saint Lucia Fire Service

– Advertisement –