SLFS Renews Appeal For Caution After Deaths, Injuries On The Roads

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) has renewed an appeal for road users to exercise caution after recent accidents resulting in two fatalities and injuries to several people.

“We urge all motorists and visitors and locals alike to pay careful attention on our roadways and by-ways and take all the necessary precautions to drive safely, ” Station Officer and EMS Manager Fernando James said

He urged everyone to stay safe, especially during this festive season.

“I want to urge all members of the public, both motorists and pedestrians alike to take the necessary precautions and most especially during the curfew hours not to be on the roadways,” James stated.

– Advertisement –

In addition, he extended condolences to the relatives and friends of those who lost their lives due to road accidents.

James spoke in the aftermath of several road accidents between Saturday and Sunday, two of which were fatal.

On Sunday, the Traffic Unit of the Gros Islet Police Station responded to a report of a vehicular collision along the Gros Islet Highway near the Bonne Terre junction about 6:30 p.m.

According to reports, a male scooter rider identified as 31-year old Kenny Sealy of Conway, Castries, succumbed following a collision with a pickup.

Later the same day, officers responded to a second fatal motor vehicular collision at Grande Riviere, Gros Islet, about 8:40 p.m.

A male cyclist, Bryan Gustave of Mornier, sustained fatal injuries after a motor vehicle pinned him to a concrete post.

Saint Lucia has so far recorded seventeen road fatalities for the year.

– Advertisement –