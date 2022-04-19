SLFS Records 28 Weekend Fire Calls, 136 Ambulance Responses – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) recorded twenty-eight fire calls for the weekend of April 15-18 and engaged in 136 ambulance responses, spokeswoman Annia Mitchel has disclosed.

According to Mitchel, thirteen of the ambulance responses were to vehicle accidents, while seven pertained to physical assaults.

In terms of the fires, Mitchel disclosed that on Friday, officers at the Fire Service Headquarters responded to a structural blaze at Morne Du Don, Castries, at approximately 04:30 am.

They extinguished the blaze in the approximately 25 x 24 feet wood and concrete structure, which was unoccupied at the time.

Later that day, about 8:52 am officers from fire service headquarters in Castries responded to a structural fire at Pavee, Castries, in a concrete structure measuring approximately 39 x 58 feet.

Mitchel said firefighters witnessed smoke emissions from the windows and doors of the second floor, which contained ignited waste material that caused damage to window frames and surrounding walls.

In addition, officers at the Vieux Fort Fire Station responded to a call relating to a structural fire at Assou Caye, Grace, Vieux Fort at approximately 1:20 pm. The fire destroyed the abandoned building.

And On Monday, officers at the Fire Service Headquarters responded to a fire at Central Bakery, Jeremie Street, Castries at approximately 06:28 am.

After entering the building, the responders quickly put out the fire, confined to a cash register.

