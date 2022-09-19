SLFS Puts Out Fire In Vieux Fort Residence – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –
Emergency personnel from the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) had to pry open a door on the top floor of a two-storey dwelling at Augier, Vieux Fort on Saturday to put out a fire in a bedroom.
No one was at home at the time of the blaze.
The Vieux Fort fire station responded with two fire trucks and an ambulance after receiving a distress call at 9:15 pm.
The fire destroyed two beds and personal effects in the bedroom to which it was confined.
According to reports, the owner of the building is overseas and tenants occupied both floors of the building.
Headline photo: Stock image
