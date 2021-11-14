SLFS: Male ‘Unresponsive’ After Stabbing In Dennery

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) says a 39-year-old male was unresponsive after someone stabbed him on the right side of the neck in Belmont, Dennery, Sunday afternoon.

The Dennery fire station responded around 5:30 pm after receiving a call for help and transported the victim to the Dennery Hospital.

Reports from the community indicate that the victim had been in an altercation earlier with another man.

A video posted on social media shows a blood-soaked male lying on his back on the ground with a woman kneeling at his side while she presses a cloth to the right side of his neck.

“For two hundred dollars,” the woman declares, while another female wails loudly in the background.

There are no further details at this time.

