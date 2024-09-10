SLFS Issues A Word Of Caution To Accident Victims

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) has cautioned accident victims against refusing emergency transportation to a medical facility for further medical care after first responders assess and treat them.

The caution came after a vehicle with two people on board overturned at Union on Sunday.

A male sustained cuts and bruises, while a female appeared unhurt but traumatised.

SLFS emergency personnel responded after learning of the incident at 6:15 pm, but both individuals declined transportation to a medical facility.

In such cases, the SLFS requires victims to sign a ‘release form’ absolving the responders from liability.

Experts warn that refusing treatment at an accident scene or waiting to seek medical care could worsen injuries.

The experts say accidents disorient victims, affecting their ability to think clearly and immediately.

As a result, they explain that it is almost always a mistake to refuse follow-up medical treatment.

According to SLFS data, as of August 28, there were 577 trauma responses to incidents involving vehicles and motorcycles.

The second most prominent trauma response category was physical assaults – 141, followed by 42 shootings, 40 stabbings, and 26 choppings.

In contrast, there were 1061 responses to road accidents involving vehicles and motorcycles last year.

