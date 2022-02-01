SLFS Frees Man’s Foot From Garbage Truck Compactor – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Monday, the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) said it responded to an incident on the compound of the OKEU Hospital where a man’s foot got trapped in the compactor mechanism of a garbage truck.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately apparent.

However, emergency personnel from fire service headquarters in Castries said they responded to a distress call about 4:43 pm.

The emergency personnel disclosed that they used special extrication tools to free the 25-year old whose foot got trapped for about ten minutes.

The OKEU later admitted the patient, whom officials said sustained a serious injury to his foot.

There are no further details at present.

