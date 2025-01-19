SLFS Enhances Preparedness for Aircraft Crashes

Imagine a plane crash—flames, thick smoke, and hundreds of lives hanging in the balance. It’s a nightmare scenario but one that the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) is working hard to prepare for.

On Thursday, at the Hewanorra International Airport, SLFS firefighters put their skills to the test in an Aircraft Firefighting Simulation Exercise. The almost four-hour exercise was designed to evaluate their readiness, from response times to the effectiveness of their equipment.

SLFS Chief Ditney Downes explained why these drills are important to the fire service.

“The objective was to test our capabilities—our human resources, our equipment, and various aspects of aircraft firefighting responses,” he said. “We needed to evaluate where we stand and identify areas for improvement, whether in training, equipment, or policy updates.”

For the first time in SLFS history, they trained using firefighting foam which is the primary extinguishing agent for aircraft fires. In the past, Downes said, cost concerns kept them from using it in training, but thanks to government support, they were finally able to experience handling it in a real fire scenario.

The simulation involved real flames and trainee recruits who acted as victims for a more realistic emergency scenario. Moving forward, the SLFS plans to conduct a thorough evaluation of its performance and make necessary adjustments to improve response strategies at Hewanorra International Airport.

But being ready for a plane crash in a small island nation comes with its own set of challenges. Downes put it into perspective: “In Washington, during a recent aircraft incident, there were 300 responders. That’s our entire fire service in Saint Lucia. We don’t have the same resources as bigger countries, but we still have to respond to the same kind of emergencies.”

On the night of Wednesday, January 29, an American Airlines craft carrying 64 persons and a Black Hawk helicopter collided midair and crashed into the Potomac River in Washington DC. It is reported that no one survived this accident.

When asked whether the SLFS was ready to handle a real aircraft crash, Downes was candid about the complexities of such incidents.

“Aircraft firefighting is one of the most challenging areas in this field. A crash could involve over 3 500 gallons of burning fuel, hundreds of victims, and psychological trauma for responders. Saint Lucia has never experienced such an event, so it’s difficult to say how we would perform. The only solution is preparation,” he said.

And that’s exactly what the SLFS is focused on. With more hands-on training and a fresh look at their operations, they are determined to be as ready as possible should the unthinkable ever happen.