SLFS Enhances Its Flood, Water Emergency Preparedness

By Keira St. Rose
Twenty Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) officers completed a rigorous five-day Swift Water Training programme from July 1st to July 5th, 2024.
The training equipped the officers with essential skills to handle flood and water emergencies amid predictions of an active 2024 Atlantic Hurricane season.
Chief Fire Officer Ditney Downes emphasized the necessity of the training in light of the anticipated weather challenges.
He highlighted that the SLFS, being the primary emergency responders on the island, deemed it crucial to bolster their capabilities in managing flood situations effectively.
The Swift Water Training involved classroom and hands-on training sessions during the day and night.
Instructors from Rescue 3 International led the training, which was sponsored by Global Support and Development (GSD).
At the end of the training, the SLFS organized the officers into teams and strategically stationed them across various flood-prone areas, including Dennery, Soufriere, Vieux Fort, and Gros Islet, ensuring comprehensive coverage.
This deployment would facilitate swift and coordinated responses to any potential water-related emergencies that may arise during the hurricane season.
The initiative underscores the SLFS’s commitment to enhancing public safety and emergency response readiness in St. Lucia.
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.