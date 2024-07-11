SLFS Enhances Its Flood, Water Emergency Preparedness

By Keira St. Rose

Twenty Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) officers completed a rigorous five-day Swift Water Training programme from July 1st to July 5th, 2024.

The training equipped the officers with essential skills to handle flood and water emergencies amid predictions of an active 2024 Atlantic Hurricane season.

Chief Fire Officer Ditney Downes emphasized the necessity of the training in light of the anticipated weather challenges.

He highlighted that the SLFS, being the primary emergency responders on the island, deemed it crucial to bolster their capabilities in managing flood situations effectively.

The Swift Water Training involved classroom and hands-on training sessions during the day and night.

Instructors from Rescue 3 International led the training, which was sponsored by Global Support and Development (GSD).

At the end of the training, the SLFS organized the officers into teams and strategically stationed them across various flood-prone areas, including Dennery, Soufriere, Vieux Fort, and Gros Islet, ensuring comprehensive coverage.

This deployment would facilitate swift and coordinated responses to any potential water-related emergencies that may arise during the hurricane season.

The initiative underscores the SLFS’s commitment to enhancing public safety and emergency response readiness in St. Lucia.