SLFS Concerned Over People Who Refuse Medical Attention From Its Responders – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) has expressed concern over people who decline assessment, treatment, or transportation to the hospital by emergency personnel who respond to distress calls.

Station Officer and EMS Manager Fernando James explained that patients could only get definitive care and attention at a medical facility.

He disclosed that firefighters and EMTs had encountered many people who requested medical assistance or called the 911 emergency line with the increase in road traffic accidents and medical emergencies.

But he noted that they refused medical attention in the form of assessment, treatment, or transport to a medical facility.

– Advertisement –

“Persons should take the necessary heed and acceptance that if you are injured or ill that you would need medical attention immediately and when an ambulance comes to your rescue or to your assistance, take the opportunity of being transported to the hospital for medical assistance,” James advised.

He warned of the possibility that later an injury or illness could worsen, perhaps leading to death.

“So in this new year if you need assistance call 911. When the ambulance arrives, please hop on board – let the medical team on the ambulances provide the necessary assistance and transport you to the hospital for further care and attention,” James stated.

The senior SLFS official spoke against the backdrop of an incident in the Cap Estate area close to midnight on Thursday in which a vehicle overturned.

James said when emergency responders from the Gros Islet Fire station arrived, they found the vehicle resting against a building and hanging over a driveway ledge.

He revealed that the responders extricated the driver and passenger and assessed them, but the two refused transportation to a medical facility although they may have complained of minor body pains.

– Advertisement –