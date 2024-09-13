SLFS Celebrates 50th Anniversary

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) is marking its 50th anniversary with special events.

They included a community smoke alarm initiative on Wednesday in which firefighters installed fifty devices in Marchand, Castries, to promote fire safety.

Other communities will benefit in the coming weeks.

Firefighters have also taken to social media to share personal stories, aiming to inspire future firefighters by showcasing the dedication and resilience that have defined the service.

“Over the past week, our brave firefighters have taken to social media to share their personal stories reflecting on the most memorable cause, both the triumphant and the challenging. These narratives highlight the dedication and resilience that define our service, and we hope theyinspire aspiring firefighters to join this noble profession,” SLFS Public Relations Officer Sherise John stated.

As part of the anniversary celebration, the SLFS held a church service on Friday at the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception to reaffirm their faith and commitment to service.

The main anniversary event will take place the following day at the Micoud Playing Field, featuring the Firefighters Challenge, where participants will compete in various skill-based challenges and obstacle courses.

The SLFS spokeswoman disclosed that the day will culminate in a fireworks display.

John also noted that the government of Saint Lucia appreciates the firefighters’ ongoing efforts, especially their crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic, and fully supports the anniversary celebrations.

“Our firefighters have shown unwavering dedication and commitment, and they truly deserve this recognition and celebration,” she added.

“To all firefighters, you have worked extremely hard and you truly deserve to celebrate this momentous occasion. Your dedication, bravery and service have made a lasting impact on thelives of many. We commend you for all that you do, and wish you a joyful and fulfilling 50th anniversary,” John stated.

She encouraged the public to participate in anniversary events and celebrate the tireless dedication of Saint Lucia’s firefighters.

The SLFS 50th anniversary is on September 14th, and celebratory activities form part of the broader observance of Fire Prevention Week from October 6th to 12th.

PHOTO courtesy Royal Saint Lucia Police Force.