SLFA Scholarships For ‘Deserving Students’

The Saint Lucia Football Association Inc. will once more provide a limited number of scholarships to deserving students in Saint Lucia.
These scholarships will be awarded to students attending primary, secondary and tertiaryInstitutions in Saint Lucia.
Persons wishing to be considered for scholarship awards must meet the followingcriteria:
Must be a current player with a club, league ornational team,
Must demonstrate that he/she trains, practicesand competes with a reputable registered club ona regular basis,
Must prove that his financial situation possess aserious challenge to him/her in the quest inaccessing an education,
Must demonstrate that his current grades havebeen consistently good,
Must have been a disciplined student during theperiod under review,
To this end application forms have been forwarded to the Leagues which must be to theSaint Lucia Football Association by Monday 29th July 2024.
The Scholarship will take the form of a one-time bursary not exceeding $600.00. The application form can be emailed to the Association at [email protected] or dropped off at the office in La Clery, Castries in a sealed envelope addressed to the General Secretary, Saint Lucia Football Association Inc. on or before the specified deadline date.
SOURCE: Saint Lucia Football Association Inc.
