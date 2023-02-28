SLFA, Marchand Football League To Discuss Football Development – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The SLFA Inc. has scheduled a meeting with the Clubs of the Marchand Football League on Tuesday 28th February at its Conference in La Clery from 5. 00 pm.

This is in an effort to formally introduce the Normalization Committee of the Marchand Football League to the Clubs.

There dialogue will ensue in an effort to explain the purpose/terms of reference for the Normalization Committee as well as answer any issues/questions that the clubs may have or require clarifications for.

The meeting will also offer an opportunity for discussion surrounding football matters concerning the development of football in Marchand.

Each Club is allowed two members at the meeting.

In other related news, the SLFA Inc. staged a successful Under 14 girls Trials at its Technical Centre in Grande Riviere Dennery.

A total of 54 young aspiring young female footballers representing 10 Football Leagues. The organisers were pleased with the turn out and the level of enthusiasm displayed.

Following the Trials a core of young Under 14 players will be selected to undergo organised training sessions.

Matches continued in the SLFA’ s Boys Zonal Club Championship and Senior Women’s Championship over the weekend.

In the Under 10 Boys Zonal Club championship, VSADC defeated Pioneers 1- 0 with a hat trick from Rondell Martial in the 25th, 28th and 34th min.

New Generation overcame Lancers 4 – 0 with goal with a hat trick from Sham Ishmael 6th, 25th and 28th min and the other from Kade Hippolyte in the 22nd min.

In the Senior Women Championship, Central Castries defeated Dennery 5 – 0 with a hat trick from Britney Moncherry 28th, 34th and 61st min, Nyah Paul in the 26th min and Karon Noel in the 37th min.

Meanwhile, on Sunday 26th February, the curtains descended on the SLFA’s Inc Senior Men Championships where Awards were presented at the Soufriere Mini Stadium .

First Division

Winners B 1 FC – 22 pts

First Runners Up Platinum FC – 21 pts.

Second Runners Up – Monchy FC

The leading goal scorer was Donavan Jn. Baptiste with 10.

Second Division

Winners Bays FC – 22 pts

First Runners Up – 1987 All stars – 20 pts

Second Runners Up – Black Panthers

Mc Arthur Louis of 1987 All Stars was the leading goal scorer with 15

Island Cup – Super League

Winners – Laborie

First Runners Up – Choiseul

Second Runners Up – Anse La Raye

The leading goal scorer being Darrell Francis of Choiseul with 12.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Football Association Inc.

