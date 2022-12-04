SLFA Issues Statement On Marchand Football League ‘Debacle’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Summary of Events As It Unfolds Between The St. Lucia Football Association Inc. and the Marchand Football League

On 25th October 2022, the Chairman of the Electoral Commission for the Marchand Football League Dr. Kentry Jn. Pierre informed SLFA Inc. General Secretary Mr. Victor Reid, that the Commission would be unable to meet the previously agreed date of 19th November 22 set for the Congress and the election for the Marchand Football League.

He also requested that the Congress be pushed back to the 3rd December to allow it time to undertake the process of sending out the notices to the various clubs in accordance with the Electoral Regulations.

The Chairman of the Electoral Commission Dr. Kentry Jn. Pierre also requested that the SLFA Inc. undertake to inform the member clubs of the Marchand Football League of the change in date as previously mentioned.

The Marchand Football League also agreed to the proposed change of the date to hold its Congress on the 3rd December 2022.

On this basis, the SLFA Inc. General Secretary Mr. Victor Reid wrote to the affiliates of the Marchand Football League informing that the 2022 Congress of the Marchand Football League will now take place on Saturday 3rd December 2022 at which the election of Officers will feature.

This was done on the 25th of October, 2022. The same date as requested by the chairman of the Electoral Commission.

This information was copied to the Marchand Football League and the Executive Members of the SLFA Inc.

On November 21st 2022 at 4.02 pm the SLFA Inc. General Secretary Mr. Victor Reid wrote the affiliates of the Marchand Football League informing that he had received resignation letters from the President, the Secretary and Vice President of the Marchand Football League. which takes place immediately.

In that correspondence, the General Secretary did indicate that the SLFA Inc. will examine the situation to determine the way forward.

It must be noted that while the 1st Vice President had tendered his resignation such resignation would have come into effect on Friday 25th November.

Ms Emily Remy in her capacity of 2nd Vice President of the MFL, acknowledged receipt of the SLFA’s Inc. General Secretary’s letter informing of the resignation of the three Executive members of the MFL at 6:11 pm.

While concurring that it was an unfortunate situation, especially on the heels of their team’s participation in the SLFA Inc. Island Cup Championship. She then indicated that the affiliates have identified and nominated several persons in good standing to manage its affairs. She further implored the General Secretary Mr. Victor Reid to activate the Elections Committee to resolve the situation at the soonest possible time.

She went on to further say, that as they await the League’s election slated for 3rd December 2022, “I, Emily Remy as 2nd Vice President of the Marchand League have called an emergency meeting with the Affiliates to elect an interim body as a means of filling the vacant positions and to help manage the affairs of the League.”

On the said day 21st November at 7.23 pm, Ms. Emily Remy in her capacity of the 2nd Vice President of the Marchand Football League wrote to the Affiliates of the Marchand Football League.

The letter which was copied to the SLFA’s Inc. General Secretary Mr. Victor Reid is as follows. “As you are aware by now, several members – President, 1st Vice President and Secretary of the present executive Committee of the Marchand Football League have resigned. Hence it is imperative that we meet to elect an interim body to fill the vacant positions and to ensure that the affairs of the League are taken care of while we await the League’s election in the upcoming weeks December 3rd 2022.

At this time, I would like to invite all affiliates to an emergency meeting tomorrow November 22nd at 6.30 pm at the Marchand Combined School.”

A Meeting Agenda was also provided on which was the election of an interim body.

This letter was signed by Emily Remy – 2nd Vice President MFL.

At 9.11 am on Tuesday 22nd November Mr. Victor Reid, General Secretary of the SLFA Inc. wrote to Ms Emily Remy “Please be advised that you should desist from this action and await word from the Saint Lucia Football Association. Please be guided accordingly.”

However, on Wednesday 23rd November at 4.28 pm the Marchand Football League in a letter addressed to Mr. Victor Reid General Secretary of the SLFA Inc. informed him of the following

Henceforth, the constitution of Marchand Football League which is recognised by the St. Lucia Football Association guides and dictates my actions as a humble officer and affiliate of the League.

The Marchand Constitution in Article 21 paragraph B clearly states that the Second Vice President shall act as president in the absence of the President and First Vice President

Thus, as President elect it is well within my rights and responsibility to perform such duties to ensure that the affairs of my League are handed properly.

As previously stated, our League is blessed to have among its affiliates a group of intelligent and skilled individuals equipped in managing its business,

I’m happy to announce that at a meeting where a quorum was present the affiliates heeded the call to assistance the League in this moment of transition. The following individuals were elected to served on an interim body until the League’s election slated December 3rd

Anthony John 1st Vice President, Sabina Charles Kirton 2nd Vice President, Mary Roberts Secretary, Nicholas Sydney Assistant Secretary, and Valdo President Treasurer.

We look forward to continuing to work with the SLFA to ensure the longitivety of our League until such time that elections are held.

This letter was signed by Emily Remy as President of MFL and copied to the affiliated clubs.

Following this communique, Mr. Victor Reid General Secretary of the SLFA Inc. wrote to Ms Emily Remy on Thursday 24thNovember at 6:21 pm entitled Response To Installation of Interim Committee Marchand Football League.

This letter was copied to the clubs and affiliates of the League members of the SLFA’s Inc. Executive, Dr. Kentry D. Jn. Pierre Chairperson of the Electoral Committee.

This particular correspondence outlined the communication which had taken place between Ms. Remy and the General Secretary. It reminded Ms. Remy of the advice of not proceeding to install an interim body plus the fact that the 2nd Vice President’s resignation would have taken effect on Friday 25th November 2022.

On this basis the General Secretary informed Ms. Remy that the Marchand Football League was being place on “Administrative Suspension”.

In a subsequent letter dated 27th November 2022, from Mr. Victor Reid, General Secretary of the SLFA to Ms Emily Remy caption Decision of the executive Committee of the Saint Lucia Football Association Inc, a copy of which is attached, Ms. Remy was urged to rethink the action of installing an interim body. Ms. Remy was asked to disband this body by Monday 28th November 2022.

Subsequently, a Press Release was put out on Monday 28th November 2022 under the captioned “Marchand Football League denounces SLFA decision to suspend Marchand from Football Activities”.

While the Release was not signed it did carry “For more information – Emily Remy – 286 7768; Anthony John – 717 2706.

The following is the official position of the Saint Lucia Football Association Inc. in response to the Marchand Football League Debacle:

1. Ms. Emily Remy, the former 2nd Vice President of the Marchand Football League completely disregarded the advice of the General Secretary of the SLFA on two occasions:

a. She was advised not to go ahead with the meeting that would install an interim committee.

b. She was advised to disband the so-called interim committee by 6: 00 pm Monday 28th November 2022.

2. Upon the resignation of the majority of members of the executive of the Marchand Football League, the executive would have ceased to exist and as the parent body, the SLFA is obligated to step in. Out of an executive of a possible seven members, five submitted resignations and there was no assistant secretary.

3. As the lone remaining officer, Ms. Remy did not have the constitutional authority to convene a meeting simply because an executive no longer existed.

4. Further, though the resignation of the 1st Vice President was accepted, the resignation correspondence indicated that such resignation would have taken effect on Friday 25th November 2022. It therefore meant that Ms. Remy convened a meeting and installed an interim body without the knowledge and or approval of the 1 Vice President.

5. In correspondence and press releases from Ms. Remy, she has described herself as the ‘president elect and the new president.’ It must be understood that only a Congress of the Marchand Football League can elect a president of the League.

6. The meeting called by Ms. Remy is in no way, form or fashion a Congress of the Marchand Football League. The Constitution of the Marchand Football outlines the manner in which a Congress is called.

7. Additionally, there is a complete and what appears to be a deliberate misunderstanding of the Constitution. The Marchand Football League Constitution states that in the absence of the President and 1st Vice President, then, the 2nd Vice President shall ACT as president. It does not say that the 2nd Vice President shall become the president. Further, the assumption must be made that for the 2nd Vice president to act as president then there is still an executive in place. In the case of the Marchand Football League there was noexecutive after the mass resignation.

8. It is worthy to mention that the league, like all other leagues, is an affiliate of the St. Lucia Football Association and though leagues have some level of independence, they do serve as administrative arms of the SLFA. Therefore, the SLFA is constitutionally and morally obligated to intervene when an affiliate needs support, whether that support is financial, material, technical or administrative.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Football Association Inc.

