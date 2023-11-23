SLFA Island Cup Matches Continue – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Matches continued in the SLFA Inc. Island Cup competition on Tuesday 21st November 2023.

Down at the Soufriere Mini Stadium and in the Premier Cup, Anse La Raye defeated Micoud 3 – 1, with goals from Dahmani Butcher 28th , Ericson Magloire 52nd and Mc Arthur Louise 63rd min.

Kyron Marcellin in the 74th min a penalty scored for Micoud.

The match between Marchand and South Castries was called off owing to the late arrival ofthe Marchand team.

Over at Micoud in the Super Cup, Soufriere defeated Roseau Valley 6 – 3. They got theirgoals with a haul from Inanco Sylvester 7th , 15th 23rd & 2nd min of added on time in the first half, David Nickson 40 th and Curtly John 74th min.

Scoring for Roseau Valley were Hermaiel Charlery 47th Stephen Valty 48th and Kevin Henry86th min.

In the other game played Babonneau and Central Castries played to a 2 – 2 draw.

Scoring for Babonneau were Nathan Weekes 32nd and Ferad Placid in the 88th min, whileChristopher St. Catherine 28th and Zachery Leriche 61st min scored for Central Castries.

The SLFA Inc. continues its observance and celebration of International Women’s Month under the theme Let Them Play.

To this end the Senior National Women’s Team Workshop will take place at its Headquarters in La Clery on Saturday 25th November from 10.00 am.

The Workshop will be a very interactive one and will feature the following

Remarks – Mr. Lyndon Cooper – Pres. SLFA Inc.Introductions – Ms. Mary Campbell – Women’sFootball CoordinatorThe SLFA Inc. – Mr. Victor Reid / GSThe Importance of Time – Ms. Sannyu Issac – GM – Domino’s PizzaNutrition / Sustaining the Footballer – Dr. Natasha Innocent – Medical DoctorTeam Building – Ms. Marvel Modeste Lubin / Healthy Lifestyles ProgramThe women’s Football Program / Discussion – Staff / SLFA Inc.Questions – Workshop ParticipantsPresentation of Senior National Women TeamVote of thanks – National Team Captain / Vice Captain

On the same day Football Leagues islandwide are expected to stage Football League Dayhighlighting and showcasing women football in the districts.

The Day is also recognised as the Elimination of Violence against Women, and to show support to the movement there will be supportive messages from key stakeholders.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Football Association Inc.

