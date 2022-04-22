SLBS Issues Radiation Warning As Nuclear Gauge Goes Missing – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –
The Saint Lucia Bureau of Standards wishes to inform the public that we were officially notified of the unauthorized removal of a bright yellow Humboldt nuclear gauge from a construction site along the Postlewaite Road Union, Castries.
The Nuclear gauge is similar to the one shown in the pictures below and bears
the following information: Model 5001 EZ121 Compact Control Gauge, Serial: 9892
The public is advised that this equipment contains two radioactive sources which are toxic and can result in fatality due to prolonged exposure.
If a member of the public comes across the device or has any information that may lead to its recovery, they are advised not to interfere with it, maintain a safe distance and to immediately contact the Director, Saint Lucia Bureau of Standards at 7165748 or [email protected]
Source: Saint Lucia Bureau of Standards
