SLBS Issues Notice Of Voluntary Recall For JIF Peanut Butter – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Bureau of Standards wishes to inform the public of an outbreak of Salmonella Senftenberg infections in the United States linked to certain Jif peanut butter products produced at the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington, Kentucky.

J.M. Smucker Company has voluntarily recalled certain JIF brand peanut butter products that have the lot code numbers between 1274425 – 2140425, only if the first seven digits end with 425 (manufactured in Lexington, KY).

SLBS has confirmed, peanut butter within the affected lot numbers has been imported and sold in Saint Lucia.

Consumers who have purchased Jif Peanut Butter should verify the lot numbers to determine if their product is part of the affected Lot. Do not eat, sell, or serve recalled Jif brand peanut butter.

– Advertisement –

If you have purchased a unit from the affected Lot, please return to your point of purchase for a full refund.

Source: Saint Lucia Bureau of Standards

– Advertisement –