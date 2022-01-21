SLBS Issues Engine Oil Advisory, Reminds Consumers To Read Labels – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– A complaint of inadequate performance after the use automotive oils has prompted calls for customers to be vigilant and read the label of products before making their purchases.

The Saint Lucia Bureau of Standards is in receipt of a complaint that a brand of automotive oil purchased locally has impacted the engine of a motor vehicle in which it was used.

An investigation of the complaint revealed that the oil was labeled for use in particular engines and clearly indicates that it was not formulated to be used in most vehicles presently in operation in Saint Lucia.

According to the label, the engine oil is formulated for use in cars built before

1963.

– Advertisement –

The automotive oil carried the service rating of the American Petroleum Institute (API) for passenger cars. The program certifies that engine oil meets certain Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) quality and performance standards.

The service rating is shown in the API “Service Symbol Donut” on the product label. Engine oils with an API SC Service Classification were formulated for use in cars built before 1963.

The SLBS notes that the automotive oil in question XCEL motor oil 10W-30 API SC was formulated for a particular use and wishes to advise the public, when purchasing engine oils, consumers should ensure that it is fit for purpose, by verifying that the product specification is compliant with their vehicle specifications or the intended purpose.

As a result of our investigations, the retailer has agreed to include as part of their

display the following notice: “Please verify motor oil is compatible with your

vehicle engine specification.”

The SLBS reminds consumers of the importance of reading the label on products, particularly where the safety of themselves and others are at risk due to

inappropriate use or noncompliance.

– Advertisement –