SLBS Announces Recall Of Brut & Sure Antiperspirant & Deodorant Aerosol Sprays – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Bureau of Standards (SLBS) wishes to inform the public of the recall of the Sure and Brut Aerosol Sprays listed in the table below due to the presence of benzene.

Brand

Product Description

UPC

Expiration Date

Brut

Classic Antiperspirant Aerosol, 4oz

00827755070085



On or Before

August 2023

Brut

Classic Antiperspirant Aerosol, 6oz

00827755070108

Brut

Classic Deodorant Aerosol, 154g

00827755070177

Brut

Classic Deodorant Aerosol, 10oz

00827755070047

Sure

Regular Antiperspirant Aerosol, 6oz

00883484002025

Sure

Unscented Antiperspirant Aerosol, 6oz

00883484002278

– Advertisement –

The following products are subject to the recall showing an Expiration Date of August 2023 or earlier:

Brut Classic Antiperspirant Aerosol (4 oz) (UPC 00827755070085);

Brut Classic Antiperspirant Aerosol (6 oz) (UPC 00827755070108); Sure Regular Antiperspirant Aerosol (6 oz) (UPC 00883484002025); and

Sure Unscented Antiperspirant Aerosol (6 oz) (UPC 00883484002278).

In addition, the following select product is subject to the recall if the Lot Number is less than 21305:

Brut Classic Deodorant Aerosol (10 oz) (UPC 00827755070047).

The Expiration Date, Lot Number, and UPC (Barcode) can be located as indicated below:

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen.

Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening.

To date, no reports of adverse events related to this recall have been reported.

Consumers should stop using the recalled products if the expiration date is on or before August 2023 and dispose of them appropriately.

If you have purchased any of these products, you may return them to your point of purchase for a refund or exchange.

Consumers are urged to check the Brut and Sure antiperspirant and deodorant sprays they use at home or elsewhere to determine if these are subject to this recall.

Source: Saint Lucia Bureau of Standards

– Advertisement –