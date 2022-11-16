SLASPA Unveils New & Improved Iyanola Lounge – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports unveiled its remodeled and rebranded Iyanola Lounge at the Hewanorra International Airport on Friday, 11th November 2022.

The Port Council, Senior Management, staff and business partners attended the official launch and was captivated by its redefined artistic direction and eye-catching logo as the Lounge will once again open its doors to welcome the travelling public.

Established in 2004 to satisfy the requests by the airlines and the business community to provide such a service to their premium passengers and executives, the service has also been made available for use by all passengers using the airport.

The Lounge has been remodeled to accommodate 102 passengers and is equipped with well-appointed seating designed to provide maximum comfort.

– Advertisement –

It now boasts a variety of high-quality specialized services with a strong emphasis on comfort, quality service and the availability of modern information technology to meet the demands of the traveling public.

The new focus of Iyanola Lounge is to provide excellent customer service to its clients and to capture the prestigious award for private lounges.

During the coming weeks, we also hope to commence our “Private Room Bookings” for an additional small fee. Our range of services ranks among the best in the region and rivals that provided by the top lounges in the metropolitan countries.

The range of services and amenities offered includes:

A fully stocked complementary bar, including hot beverages

A Saint Lucian inspired menu

Private washrooms

Welcome and departure receptions

Speaking on the new and improved facility, Senior Manager, Business Development and Corporate Communications, Gasper George, lauded the commitment of its employees in embracing the strategic vision and complemented those who previously charted the course over the years.

He further noted that “the renovations embodies the true essence of all that is Saint Lucia and is poised for excellence. SLASPA is extremely proud of this accomplishment and will continue to forge linkages with strategic partners within the private and public sectors to showcase the very best of Saint Lucia.”

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority

– Advertisement –