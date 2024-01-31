SLASPA Undertakes Infrastructural Upgrades At HIA – St. Lucia Times

The Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA) continues its objective of ongoing facilitation and improvement in the customer/passenger experience at the Hewanorra International Airport (HIA).

To this end, SLASPA is currently undertaking some infrastructural upgrades to the facility, aimed at optimizing arriving and departing passenger flows within the terminal.

This upgrade will alleviate the existing space constraints thereby resulting in a more efficient travel experience while SLASPA awaits the construction of its new terminal.

One of the key deliverables of this initiative is a revamped immigration process.

The Authority is installing upgraded immigration booths that will significantly augment capacity and efficiency in the Arrivals immigration area.

This effort also involves the reorientation of queuing to ensure more efficient processing of passengers. Complimenting this change will be the introduction of an automated passenger queuing management system.

In the Customs Baggage Hall, additional restrooms are being installed for passenger comfort. This development is part of SLASPA’s commitment to providing a more accommodating environment for travelers, against the backdrop of increased passenger flows within the space.

Queuing areas for departing passengers are also undergoing expansion at various checkpoints and security screening areas. Additionally, the passport control and departure document processes have been segregated from the public space, addressing security concerns and ensuring a smoother journey through the airport.

Kendell Peter, Acting Director of Airports, expressed his enthusiasm for the interim upgrades, stating, “The upgrade demonstrates SLASPA’s partnership with industry stakeholders and airport partners and our ongoing efforts to create an airport experience that will satisfy the expectations of our valued passengers. While we await a new terminal, we understand that it is necessary to improve our current facility, its systems and processes to alleviate the existing challenges within the terminal.”

SLASPA extends gratitude to the airport community and passengers for their cooperation and patience thus far and will continue to provide updates to the public as they become available.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority