SLASPA Reports ‘Minor Default’ With Ceiling In Area Of HIA Arrival Concourse – St. Lucia Times

There has been a minor default with the ceiling within the Meet and Greet area of the arrival concourse at the Hewanorra International Airport.

Airport maintenance has established temporary remedial measures to ensure smooth operations for today, December 31, 2022.

SLASPA’s Engineering and Airport Maintenance team will mobilize after the last flight this evening to reinstate and repair the ceiling, as mentioned.

SLASPA apologizes for any discomfort in the passenger experience.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority. Headline photo: Screen grab from social media video.

