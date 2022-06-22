SLASPA: Port Castries Incident Did Not Affect Personnel – But Service Delays Expected – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA) advises that an incident occurred during vessel operations this evening, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Port Castries -involving one of our equipment.

Thankfully, this situation did not have any effect on port operations personnel.

SLASPA’s Engineering Team is currently assessing the situation to determine the immediate need and course of action to remedy the same. As a result, this would lessen the number of equipment available for port operations.

Therefore, persons transacting business at the Port may expect a delay in service delivery.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the temporary unavailability of equipment and assures the public of our commitment to ensure that operations can return to some level of normalcy at the earliest.

Please contact the Business Development and Corporate Communications Department at telephone number 457-6109, for further information or visit our website at www.slaspa.com .

Source: Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority. Headline photo from social media

