SLASPA Launches Online Barrel Trade Appointment System

Press Release:– The Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA) announces the launch of its online Barrel Trade Appointment System. The application will present a hassle-free and convenient space featuring real-time online bookings in addition to automated emails and text reminders.

SLASPA implemented its first-ever appointment system for clearing personal effects in

November of last year, with the system taking full effect on November 04, 2020. The process served as part of the national response to contain the spread of the COVID-

19 virus.

Since the pandemic, the use of online platforms has accelerated. Hence, the move

to online booking was strategic in meeting the standards of a digitized era and ensuring customer and employee safety. This new platform will be essential in providing customers with a user-friendly space to transition to the new reality of digitized processes.

Coordinator – Compliance and Monitoring at SLASPA, Samara Gabriel-Howell describes the new application as a move in the right direction for the Authority.

According to her, “the introduction of the online appointment system to the public will augur well for our operations at Ports Castries and Vieux Fort, by significantly reducing port traffic while also empowering customers to utilize the services of a system; designed with them in mind.”

Customers using the system must log on to SLASPA’s website at www.slaspa.com , click

the link and follow the prompt. Following this, users will receive a confirmation text/SMS

message via telephone with accompanying details.

