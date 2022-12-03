SLASPA Issues Online Appointment Reminder – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA), reminds the public of its Online Appointment System.

This is specific for the clearing of personal effects cargo at Castries and Vieux Fort Seaports. The application affords a hassle-free and convenient space, featuring real-time online bookings in addition to automated emails and text messaging reminders.

To schedule an appointment, customers should visit SLASPA’s website at www.slaspa.com.

The following items must be provided when booking an appointment:

Bill of Lading # or Delivery Order #

Customer Name

Identification Card #

Mobile Telephone #

Vehicle Registration # for pickup vehicle

– Advertisement –

Persons clearing on behalf of consignees must provide an Authorization Letter along with a copy of the National Identification Card of the consignee.

Additionally, an Identification Card of the person transacting business should also be presented. Customers without transportation can obtain this service from operators based at the port.

Customers are required to arrive at the port facility 15 minutes before the assigned time with the relevant documentation. Persons using the facility are expected to adhere to all port regulations.

Some of these include:

No children at the port

One person per transaction

Persons should be modestly dressed

No disorderly conduct

Please note that pregnant women, elderly, sick and disabled persons are encouraged to use the services of a broker for clearing personal effects.

SLASPA continues to affirm its mandate of providing safe and efficient service delivery to its customers and the wider St. Lucian community. We solicit the cooperation of all port users in achieving this goal.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority

– Advertisement –