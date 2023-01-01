SLASPA Fixes Ceiling At HIA Arrival Concourse – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

January 01, 2023, The Saint Lucia Air and Sea Port Authority (SLASPA) completed ceiling remedial work within the Meet and Greet area of the arrival concourse at the Hewanorra International Airport.

A maintenance team was mobilized after the last flight yesterday and worked into the early morning to realize the restoration of the ceiling.

We acknowledge and applaud the commitment and diligence of our staff who continue to go beyond to ensure efficient operations.

The overall safety, comfort, and experience of our staff, partners, and customers remain integral to our operations and business.

– Advertisement –

SLASPA thanks all partners, stakeholders, and customers for their cooperation and understanding.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Air and Sea Port Authority

– Advertisement –