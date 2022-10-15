SLASPA Conducts Successful Simulation Exercise At HIA – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA), in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) and other key response agencies, successfully conducted a Full-Scale Simulation exercise at the Hewanorra International Airport on October 14, 2022.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) mandates that an Airport must conduct a simulation exercise every two years to test and evaluate the response and recovery capability of the Airport Authority and response agencies.

A simulation seeks to mimic an actual emergency to which a described or simulated response is initiated.

The activity assesses and evaluates the response of the critical agencies involved and is used to direct corrective measures to ensure proper action should such an event occur.

Acting Director of Airports, Ms. Amy Charles, explains, “As an Airport Community, the simulation exercise remains paramount. It examines our Airport Response Procedures and tests SLASPA’s Crisis Communication Plan and our emergency response readiness during an incident.”

Facilitor of the exercise, Mr. Ausbert Regis, reiterated that the simulation emphasized three pertinent areas of response; the time and quality of response and the agencies’ readiness to deploy personnel and resources.”

The safety and efficiency of our airport operations are of utmost importance to employees, clients, and the nation.

The exercise was a timely opportunity as airports and airlines have been forced to reexamine and strengthen existing procedures. While the Authority remains hopeful that such a crisis never occurs, it is imperative that we are always ready to act.

Participating agencies included; Air Traffic Services, the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services (AAFF), the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF), the Ports Police department, the Customs, and Excise Department, the St. Jude’s Hospital, Airline Representatives and Airport employees.

SLASPA commends all agencies who participated in this exercise, as their participation provided an invaluable opportunity to practice coordinating medical and emergency performance.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority

