SLASPA Conducts Simulation Exercise At George FL Charles Airport

Press Release:- In collaboration with critical response agencies, the Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA) successfully conducted a simulation exercise at the George FL Charles Airport (GFLC) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) mandates that Airports conduct

the simulation exercise biennially to test and evaluate the response and recovery

capability of the Airport Authority and its emergency stakeholders.

This year’s simulation followed strict rules and regulations mandated by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

“In adherence to the mandated protocols of COVID-19, the activity took a unique

approach.” Says Coordinator of the exercise Ausbert Regis.

– Advertisement –

He further stated that “this year’s simulation focused on evaluating the response time, operational lines of communication and the quality of response of the agencies involved, this encapsulated the human resource and equipment utilized.”

Airport Manager of the George FL Charles Airport, Agatha Felicien, expressed her satisfaction with the exercise amid the pandemic’s challenges. She anticipates that following the outcome of the simulation, the response, and capacities of all agencies involved will be further strengthened.

Participants included the George FL Charles Airport employees, SLASPA’s Ports Police

Department, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, Airport Crash Fire Hall, the Owen King

European Union Hospital (OKEU), Port Health, and the National Emergency Organization (NEMO).

– Advertisement –