SLASPA appoints Jumaane Paul as Chief Engineer to Drive Strategic Infrastructure Modernisation

07 April 2025
SLASPA's new Chief Engineer, Jumaane Paul.

The Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA) has announced the appointment of Jumaane Paul as its new Chief Engineer to oversee its technical and engineering operations, with a focus on port rehabilitation, capital works planning, and the broader transformation agenda.

Paul brings 20 years of versatile experience in civil and structural engineering to the role, underscoring SLASPA’s commitment to excellence, resilience, and sustainable infrastructure development.

He joins SLASPA following a distinguished tenure as Senior Structural Engineer at the Ministry of Public Works in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, where he managed the design and delivery of major highway and vertical infrastructure projects. His work in The Bahamas marked a continuation of a career defined by technical leadership, cross-sector collaboration, and results-driven project execution across the Caribbean region.

“Throughout his career, Paul has held leadership and technical roles, including Department Head, Design Lead, and Project Manager. His professional profile is marked by a track record of delivering innovative engineering solutions, leading multidisciplinary teams, and navigating the intersection of infrastructure and policy,” SLASPA said.

A graduate of the University of Manchester with a Master of Science in Structural Engineering and the University of the West Indies with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, Paul also holds a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification from the Project Management Institute (USA)—highlighting his capacity to manage complex capital projects with efficiency and strategic oversight.

He is a Registered Professional Engineer in both Saint Lucia and the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago, a distinction that complements his longstanding commitment to engineering excellence and regional development.

