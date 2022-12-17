SLASPA Applauds Arrival Of The Kalmar Reach-Stacker DRU – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA) and members of the seaport community applauded the arrival of the newest “Big Red” on the block.

The Kalmar Reach-stacker Model DRU arrived disassembled on the hatch of Tropic Carib, awaiting its debut at the container park in Castries Seaport on December 14, 2022.

The inauguration of the Kalmar DRU Reach-stacker serves as part of SLASPA’s recently implemented Asset Replacement and Port Improvement Programme (ARPIP) to guide the restoration and recommission of equipment.

The reach-stacker will complement the Authority’s port equipment fleet and rebound port operations and the availability of cargo handling equipment efficiency to 75%.

General Manager at SLASPA Daren Cenac says this moment demonstrates the nick of time. According to him, “the recommissioning of the Kalmar reach-stacker is part of SLASPA’s commitment to its employees, stakeholders, and partners to improve aspects of service delivery at our seaports.”

He further cemented the goal of the Authority’s ARPIP as a strategic approach to improving the organization’s efficiency level and enhancing customer experience.

“The reach-stacker will increase productivity,” echoed the Director of Seaports at SLASPA, Adriane Hilaire. He stated that “the roll-out of the Kalmar DRU Reach-stacker comes at the height of a bustling Christmas season. We are confident this will alleviate the long wait and bottlenecks and return port operations to acceptable levels.”

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority

