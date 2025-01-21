SLASPA Apologises Over Hewanorra Airport Flight Disruptions

The Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA) has apologised for Saturday’s flight disruptions at Hewanorra International Airport, which resulted in delays and three flight cancellations.

According to reports, the situation resulted from industrial action by staff of the ground handling provider.

However, a SLASPA release said that a collaborative effort by the airlines, ground handler senior management personnel, and airport stakeholders facilitated most flight operations.

“It is anticipated that passengers from the cancelled flights will be accommodated and facilitated by the airlines tomorrow, Sunday, February 2, 2025,” the release stated.

It advised affected passengers to contact their airlines for flight details and information regarding any further delays.

SLASPA also trusted that the industrial relations matter between the ground handler and its staff will be resolved ‘at the soonest’.