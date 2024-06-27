SLAA To Host 2024 PUMA National Individual Championships

The Saint Lucia Athletics Association (SLAA) is pleased to announce that it will be hosting the PUMA National Individual Championships on Saturday June 29 and Sunday June 30, 2024.

This prestigious event will take place at the Soufriere Mini Stadium, where athletes from across the island will compete for top honors in various track events.

The Puma National Individual Championships serve as a platform to showcase the talent and dedication of Saint Lucian athletes.

Athletes will compete in running events including sprints, and middle-distance races. This event not only highlights the athletic prowess of our competitors but also fosters camaraderie and sportsmanship among participants and spectators alike.

“We are excited to host the PUMA National Individual Championships once again this year,” said Makeba Alcide, Public Relations Officer of the Saint Lucia Athletics Association. “This event is a cornerstone of our athletics calendar, and we look forward to seeing our athletes compete at the highest level.”

Athletes, coaches, and spectators are encouraged to mark their calendars and join us for an exhilarating two days of athletics action.

The SLAA is committed to organizing a well-managed and competitive event that celebrates the spirit of athletics in Saint Lucia. The National Individual Championships is in a hybrid format this year as we saw the Field Events part of the Championships take place on June 22, 2024 at the George Odlum Stadium, Vieux Fort.

We saw PanAm Bronze medalist Albert Reynolds in action in the men’s javelin with a throw of 68.91m.

Carifta 2023 bronze medalist and University of Troy Student athlete Joy Edward dominated the women’s shot put and Carifta medalist Naya Jules dominated the U18 girls javelin. Also in action was Washburn Alumni Kevin Norville in the men’s triple jump.

About Saint Lucia Athletics Association: The Saint Lucia Athletics Association (SLAA) is the governing body for athletics in Saint Lucia, responsible for promoting and developing the sport across the island.

The SLAA organizes various competitions and events throughout the year, aiming to support athletes at all levels from grassroots to elite.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Athletics Association