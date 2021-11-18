Skip Marley, Popcaan Start The Party In “Vibe” Video

Skip Marley and Popcaan know how to get the “Vibe” going when they link up.

What do you get with you fuse the music of a member of reggae’s royal family and one of dancehall’s hottest artistes? You get a ‘vibe’, of course! That is what happened when Skip Marley and Popcaan collaborated for their mega-hit “Vibe”, which was recently released and already had close to half a million views on YouTube. The grandson of the legendary King of Reggae Bob Marley, Skip’s latest track is sure to get fans on their feet and ‘vibing’ to the catchy, fast-paced tune, especially since the ‘unruly one’ joins in to lend his flair to the energetic tune.

The latest offering from the “Lions” singer, “Vibe”, chronicles how a carefree girl wants to forget everything around her and just feel the music and the positive message that resonates from within, so she tunes everything out and just vibes to the music.

Produced by Rykeyz and available via Tuff Gong/Island Records, the song has been getting tonnes of rotation as it clearly promotes freedom of expression and how to live in the movement whenever one can. In the first verse, Skip chants, “Face it she don’t do nothing basic, she wants to touch all the bases. Build up relations, rev up the car ‘n race it, catch vibrations.”

The video contains that feel-good nostalgic element you get when there is gorgeous scenery involved with lots and lots of beautiful winding country roads and killer views of nature, sunsets, palm trees, and everything you love about being in the tropics.

Fans of Popcaan will be pleased to hear him spitting his bar doing his adlibs in the second verse as he asks his girl to just let go and trust him to ignite her fire, whether on the North coast or up by Kintyre. Indeed he rhymed through most of his part and added his touches that will make it not only easy to move to but a definite dance anthem.

“Vibe” comes hot on the heels of Marley’s “Higher Place” anniversary vinyl, a special first anniversary expanded edition of his debut EP. The limited-edition vinyl featured song lyrics that are printed on the inner sleeve.

Marley made his debut at age 18, some six years ago with “Cry to Me.” His previous hit “Slow Down” generated 44 million global streams by mid-2020, making it the quickest and largest streaming song in Marley family history, pushing Skip to well over 200 million global artiste streams.

Check out the new video for Vibe below.