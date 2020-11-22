Today Sunday, November 22, 2020, the Ministry of Health received confirmation of 16 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of cases diagnosed in-country t
Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 recorded in St Lucia
Sun Nov 22 , 2020
You May Like
Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 recorded in St Lucia
Today Sunday, November 22, 2020, the Ministry of Health received confirmation of 16 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of cases diagnosed in-country t
Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 recorded in St Lucia
Sun Nov 22 , 2020