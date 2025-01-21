Saint Lucia Observes World Wetlands Day LGBTQIA+ Advocate Warns US Funding Freeze Threatens HIV Treatments in Saint Lucia JCI St Lucia Welcomes New Members It’s Official: Cyril Charles Appointed Governor-General After Acting for Three Years On World Cancer Day, Health Minister Promises Better Cancer Care, Support for All How Sherylann James Became the Breastfeeding Advocate She Once Searched For
Local News

Six Schools to Compete in Sagicor Schools Choir Competition

04 February 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on St. Lucia Times.
Promote your business with NAN

The 2024 Sagicor Schools Choir Competition winning team, Sir Ira Simmons Secondary School.

A record-breaking 16 schools auditioned for this year’s Sagicor Schools Choir Competition, with six securing a place in today’s highly anticipated final.

The competition, one of the Nobel Laureate celebration activities, is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the National Cultural Centre. The six qualifying schools are Augier Combined, Babonneau Primary, Canon Laurie Anglican Primary, St Mary’s College, Sir Ira Simmons Secondary and Stanley Jon School of Arts, Media and Design.

“We are thrilled to see such an enthusiastic response from schools across the island,” said event coordinator Jason C. Joseph. “This competition is a testament to the incredible talent and hard work of our young singers and their teachers, and their dedication to the art of choral music.”

The finalists have been praised for their exceptional choral talent and dedication. 

Sherlon Leon, Head of Sales for Sagicor Life’s operations in Saint Lucia, is satisfied with the growing support for the competition.

“After two years of support, we are gratified by the response by our nation’s schools this year,” he said. “We’re looking forward to a high level of competition between the schools at the finals on February 4 and are hopeful that the public and the media will come out to support in person at the National Cultural Centre.”

Canon Laurie Anglican Primary won the primary school category last year, while Sir Ira Simmons Secondary is the reigning champion in the secondary school category, having claimed victory in both 2023 and 2024.

According to the organisers, the Sagicor Schools Choir Competition aims to highlight the highest level of choral excellence and foster the overall standard of choral singing among schools in Saint Lucia. This event not only provides a platform for young voices to shine but also promotes a sense of community and collaboration through the universal language of music.

Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.

Support us

Related News

25 January 2025

RSLPF Distributes Hampers, Vouchers To Residents In The North

31 January 2025

Man charged for Monrose murder; four charged for AR15 rifle

22 January 2025

Reconstruction of La Resource Road Brings Hope But Also Disruption

21 January 2025

MP Frederick Praises Peace Initiative as Step in Right Direction