Six Schools to Compete in Sagicor Schools Choir Competition

A record-breaking 16 schools auditioned for this year’s Sagicor Schools Choir Competition, with six securing a place in today’s highly anticipated final.

The competition, one of the Nobel Laureate celebration activities, is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the National Cultural Centre. The six qualifying schools are Augier Combined, Babonneau Primary, Canon Laurie Anglican Primary, St Mary’s College, Sir Ira Simmons Secondary and Stanley Jon School of Arts, Media and Design.

“We are thrilled to see such an enthusiastic response from schools across the island,” said event coordinator Jason C. Joseph. “This competition is a testament to the incredible talent and hard work of our young singers and their teachers, and their dedication to the art of choral music.”

The finalists have been praised for their exceptional choral talent and dedication.

Sherlon Leon, Head of Sales for Sagicor Life’s operations in Saint Lucia, is satisfied with the growing support for the competition.

“After two years of support, we are gratified by the response by our nation’s schools this year,” he said. “We’re looking forward to a high level of competition between the schools at the finals on February 4 and are hopeful that the public and the media will come out to support in person at the National Cultural Centre.”

Canon Laurie Anglican Primary won the primary school category last year, while Sir Ira Simmons Secondary is the reigning champion in the secondary school category, having claimed victory in both 2023 and 2024.

According to the organisers, the Sagicor Schools Choir Competition aims to highlight the highest level of choral excellence and foster the overall standard of choral singing among schools in Saint Lucia. This event not only provides a platform for young voices to shine but also promotes a sense of community and collaboration through the universal language of music.