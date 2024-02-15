Six Saint Lucians In Windward Under 15 Squad – St. Lucia Times

The Saint Lucia National Cricket Association is very pleased with the selection of the six Saint Lucia Under-15 cricketers who have been selected unto the 2024 Windward Islands Under-15 cricket squad – three on the first squad, and three as part of the reserves.

Junior Derose, Manager of the Saint Lucia Under-15 national cricket team which competed in the 2023 Winlott/Windward Islands Under-15 cricket tournament in St. Vincent and the Grenadines December 12 – 17, 2023, expressed his pleasure at the selection of the six players.

Kanil Nelson, Aiden Scholar, and Neil Poyotte are the three on the first squad, while making the reserves are Jeremiah Thomas, Jeanille Williams, and Kaleb Charles.

Kanil Nelson topped the overall batting standings with an aggregate of 91 runs, a top-score of 59, while Aiden Scholar was second with 74 runs and a top score of 36 not out, and took 2 wickets in the tournament.

Neil Poyotte was twelfth in the batting standings with 36 runs and a top score of 24, and was third in the bowling taking a total of 8 wickets at an average of 3.

Jeremiah Thomas scored a total of 29 runs in the tournament with a highest score of 11, Jeanille Williams was fourth in the overall batting standings with an aggregate of 56 runs with a highest score of 30, and took one wicket in the tournament, while Kaleb Charles took two wickets in the entire tournament.

Derose said that he is not surprised by the selections as all six players “played themselves into the team.”

He pointed out that despite a few factors hindering the preparation, the players gave a good account of themselves, and with more time to prepare “Saint Lucia would have retained its Under-15 title.”

However the team manager is not saddened by Saint Lucia losing the title to Dominica, for all it does is “give us that drive to regain that title in 2024. There are a number of returning players from the tournament so already there is a nucleus on which to build.”

Derose pointed out that despite the surrendering of the title, “and even if we had regain it, there is a need to review all training and preparation protocols going forward for the betterment of the development of cricket in Saint Lucia.”

President of the Saint Lucia National Cricket Association is pleased with the six selectees, pointing out that it is “up to their coaches to make sure that they are sharp and ready to go when the players are called to a camp to prepare for the Cricket West Indies Under-15 Regional Cricket tournament. I have full confidence in our coaches to fulfill that part of their responsibilities, as this will give our players the opportunity to showcase their skills against regional opponents, and to possibly be selected unto a West Indies Under-15 cricket squad.”

According to Auguste, the Saint Lucia National Cricket Association will seek to “do all it can to assist those coaches who work with our Under-15 cricketers, for at this stage, is where the building of the sport’s foundation is further strengthen on top of what you would do at the Under-11 and Under-13 levels. We are seeking, in partnership with all of our stakeholders to review, change, and improve upon where needed the necessary developmental protocols, programmes, and policies, across the board so the sport of cricket in Saint Lucia will be strengthen administratively, thereby paving a smoother developmental pathway for all of Saint Lucia’s cricketers.”

SOURCE: Saint Lucia National Cricket Association