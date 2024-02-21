Six People Rushed To Hospital After Goodlands Crash – St. Lucia Times

The spate of accidents in Saint Lucia continued on Wednesday despite an from the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) for road users to exercise caution.

SLFS emergency responders rushed six people to the OKEU Hospital following a head-on collision between two vehicles at Goodlands, Castries.

The incident occurred near the Morne Bakery.

The fire service headquarters in Castries dispatched a fire truck and an ambulance after receiving a call for assistance at about 10:57 pm.

The Babonneau Fire Station also responded.

According to reports, the accident victims did not appear to have sustained life-threatening injuries.